Home Sports Buzzard? I hate that name! The Czech coach remembers the clash with Rangers
Sports

Buzzard? I hate that name! The Czech coach remembers the clash with Rangers

by admin

There was no doubt that Patrick Kane, who is the new signing of the New York Rangers, would one day be an NHL star even before he entered the most prestigious club competition. He also demonstrated his talent at the 2006 World Under-18 Ice Hockey Championship, where he scored the decisive goal in overtime of the semi-final against the Czech Republic, among other things. “Patrick Kane? I hate that name,” the former coach of the Czech national team, Martin Pešout, promptly responds in the Příklep program on Sport.cz.

See also  Pavia and Vigevano win the play outs and are confirmed in the cadet series

You may also like

The new HOKA Clifton 9 lighter and more...

Investigations against PSG full-back Hakimi – sport.ORF.at

Stella Azzurra Rome, Luca Campani is arriving

Drogba-Atalanta, Sartori: ‘I had already taken him then…’

Achraf Hakimi, Paris Saint-Germain footballer and Moroccan international,...

BTP Italia: minimum coupon set at 2.00%

NBA, Bronny James enchants with Sierra Canyon and...

Glasner turned down inquiries from England

Atalanta: after Scalvini, Palomino – Calcio also stops

«Different visions of life»- breaking latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy