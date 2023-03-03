There was no doubt that Patrick Kane, who is the new signing of the New York Rangers, would one day be an NHL star even before he entered the most prestigious club competition. He also demonstrated his talent at the 2006 World Under-18 Ice Hockey Championship, where he scored the decisive goal in overtime of the semi-final against the Czech Republic, among other things. “Patrick Kane? I hate that name,” the former coach of the Czech national team, Martin Pešout, promptly responds in the Příklep program on Sport.cz.

