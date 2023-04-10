10
- BWF Orleans Masters in France——Chen Boyang/Liu Yi won the men’s doubles championship in an upset General Administration of Sport of the People’s Republic of China
- Orleans Masters National Feather won a championship and an Asian men’s doubles rookie swept to the top sports.sina.com.cn
- “Perhaps some people think that our championship was a fluke” Chen Tangjie: Victory earned through sweat and tears- Sports- Badminton| 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- ◤Orleans Badminton Masters◢3 rounds defeated Beiwen Zhang and Ma Lin won the title | China Press China Daily
- Orleans Masters national feather enters two finals Liu Shengshu Tan Ning sweeps and advances sports.sina.com.cn
- View full coverage on Google News