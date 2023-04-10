A study conducted on hospital patients shows that Covid-19 is not “just a flu” as some claim. Study reveals coronavirus is 60% deadlier than the flu.

Covid-19 is not “just a flu”

A new study of hospital patients has shown that Covid-19 is not “just a flu”. The study found that the virus is 60% deadlier than the flu. Researchers at the Clinical Epidemiology Center of the Veterans Affairs St. Louis said higher immunity against the coronavirus, better treatments and different variants of the virus lowered the risk of Covid mortality to about 6% among hospitalized adults in the US. last winter from 17-21% in 2020. However, they highlighted that the mortality rate for Covid is still much higher than that of the flu (3.7%).

The researchers pointed out that many prominent figures, such as former US president Donald Trump, have compared Covid-19 to a common flu. However, they did highlight that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that about 22,000 Americans died of the flu in the 2019-2020 flu season, while Covid killed about 350,000 in 2020.

The risks for those who contract Covid-19

The researchers said that compared to flu patients, those hospitalized with Covid had a higher risk of acute kidney injury, severe septic shock, life-threatening blood clots and a range of dangerous cardiovascular complications. There can also be complications of bleeding and clotting which can lead to stroke and heart attack. The analysis found that the risk of mortality was higher among unvaccinated patients than among those who had been immunised. The researchers therefore underline the importance of injections in reducing the risk of dying from Covid.

