I top secret document of the Pentagon ended up on social media are forcing theUkraine to change their own military planson the eve of what has been repeatedly heralded as the counteroffensive of spring. To reveal it is the Cnnciting a source close to the president Volodymyr Zelensky. In an article published on its website, the US broadcaster also writes that the leak has already caused the Pentagon to take steps to restrict the flow of these highly documented documents classifiedwhich are normally available to hundreds of people in various government departments.

In addition to what has already been preempted in recent days in the articles of New York Timeswithin the documents is contained a prediction – confirmed to the same US newspaper by American officers – on the risk run by Kievran out of ammunition for his air defense systems: bullets are in exhaustion and without the arrival of large numbers supplies Westerners will not be able to counter any attacks by theRussian aviationwhose strength is still intact.

Stockpiles of missiles for air defense systems S-300 e Buk of the Soviet era, which make up 89% of Ukraine’s protection against most and some fighter aircraft bomberswill be completely finished in mid-April and 3 May, according to one of the leaked documents. The text, which dates from February 28th, based the evaluation on the rate of consumption of the missiles of the moment. It is unclear whether these rates have changed. The same document assessed that the Ukrainian air defenses designed to protect the troops on the front lines, where much of Russia’s air power is concentrated, will be “completely depleted” by 23 maggiowith consequent difficulties on the air defense network deeper into Ukrainian territory.

L’Biden administration announced last week the shipment of additional ammunition and interceptors for air defense as part of an aid package from $2.6 billion, part of which will be used to help Kiev prepare for the spring offensive. Whether that will be enough depends, say US officials contacted by the Nowby a number of factors, including whether the allies of the Nato they will do their own deliveries and if Vladimir Putin he will continue not to risk his precious warplanes. “The Russian army has been torn apart but the Russian air force has not,” said the head of the Joint General Staff Mark Milley in February to Msnbc.

In the documents, as leaked, there is also information about the moves of the Russian group of mercenaries Wagner whom he secretly met in February “turkish contacts”, not hesitating to go to a NATO country to find arms and equipment for his battle in Ukraine. The document, writes the New York Timessuggests that the African state of Maliwhere Wagner has a significant presence, could be used in a triangulation to buy weapons from Türkiye on behalf of the organization of mercenaries. And in leaks also contains the summary of the US services followed inhacker attackunder the leadership of the Russian security services (Fsb), the IP address of a Canadian pipeline company a February. The attack, it said, caused damage to her infrastructure. If the cyber crime group attack Zarya had been successful, according to the document, “it would be the first time that” the US intelligence community “observes a group of pro-Russian hackers carry out a destructive attack against i industrial control systems Westerners”.