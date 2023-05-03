željko obradović after the match partizan real | Sports

23:07 End of address! Željko Obradović finished the press conference, from which the most important information is that Aleksa Avramović has injured his hand, but more information will be known in the course of tomorrow.

23:06 “Let’s ask ourselves!” “We need to ask ourselves where we are. We are leading 2:0, we won against Real in Madrid, and what else can we say but that we believe and that I have confidence in these wonderful guys. Mistakes are made, but that is an integral part of the job. We will try to we influence that we play the best possible game in 48 hours,” said Obradović and added that the black and white training is on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

23:04 A basket for the win? “We played the defense that we played, this was one on one, he got up and crossed. That is the quality that Nigel has, if he had missed – they would have asked him from Real. But he has quality and he decided the game,” he said. Obradovic. Source: YouTube/BC Partizan TV

23:04 What is the problem? "They said that hell awaits them here, but we sent a nice picture from Belgrade and we all have to think about it," said Obradović and referred to the absence of two players: "The biggest problem, which we will work on tomorrow, and that is to understand and see the position and to continue playing the way we played in the first quarter. There were some moments when Real gave us baskets in transition and we didn't make fouls. We have to use it in the right way. If we fix that, we have chances to reach the final four".

23:00 The problem with Avramović! “And there were different interpretations of Exum… I will ask our doctor to publish how his finger looked in Madrid, it was a disaster. They did a great job. His desire was to help, but he is not one hundred percent ready. Alexa complained about his hand injury and I don’t know what his condition is,” Obradović said. Avramović most likely got the injury after one fall after a jump.

22:58 “What hell?” “They talked about all kinds of things, they mentioned hell, and you can see how we welcomed them. We showed what kind of hosts the Serbs are,” said the coach of Partizan about the comments of the Spanish media that raised the atmosphere before the game and “added fuel to the fire” before the match in Belgrade. “I know very well who among my players is ready to help. There was some contact with Dante, whether there were fouls or not, I will not comment on that,” added Obradovica.

22:57 “My plan was against Real Madrid, not against Tavares. They have 11 other basketball players, we are not only playing against Tavares,” said Obradović and added that it is clear that Lesor is important for Partizan, but that they did not have a problem with Tavares – because they did not choose good shots. Izvor: Sportclub/Screenshot

22:55 Starts! "I congratulate Real Madrid on the victory, small details made the decision. We started well. We didn't play well in attack, everything else was normal for us against a great team, but it's good… We have another match in front of our audience and I want them thank you for everything tonight," Obradović said.

22:36 First statement! “We had a problem in the attack, we should have fixed some details. It will be interesting in the next game!” said a smiling Željko Obradović. Source: MN PRESS

22:36 Too bad! Partizan played an excellent game in the Belgrade Arena, however Real Madrid “survived” and after drama and a three-pointer by the great Nigel Williams-Goss, they celebrated 82:80.

22:34 Welcome to MONDO live! Partizan coach Željko Obradović speaks after the defeat of the black and whites against Real Madrid in the third game of the playoffs. Follow live on MONDA what the coach of Partizan will say.

Partizan coach Željko Obradović speaks after the defeat against Real Madrid

The black and whites will have their second “match ball” against Real on Thursday

