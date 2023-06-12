Cagliari in Serie A, fans celebrating at 3 in the airport – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, JUNE 12 – Torraus (back, in Sardinian). With a big A. And Back too, but with the B deleted. These are the shirts that the Cagliari players wore tonight in Elmas in front of hundreds of fans who invaded the arrivals sector of the airport to thank them for the Bari feat.



A night of celebration: after the celebrations in Piazza Yenne, many people stormed the Cagliari airport. The team left Bari around 2. And a party was expected in Cagliari. But when Altare and Deiola emerged first from the passenger exit, the delirium of the fans certainly went beyond expectations. It was the players themselves who “gassed” the supporters by singing and jumping. Then the crowd around the team: hugs, selfies and more chants for Makoumbou, Pavoletti and his companions.



Luvumbo showed up wearing a naturally red-blue curly wig. Very difficult, if not slowly, to be able to cross the tide of wild fans. The team was “escorted” to the parking area and accompanied to the waiting buses.



A party that certainly reminded Ranieri of his return from Pisa thirty-two years ago: the coach was at the helm of the team that rose to Serie A with a 2-2 draw at the Arena Garibaldi. (ANSA).

