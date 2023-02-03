Commisso attacks, Cairo replies. The clash between the two presidents of Fiorentina and Turin it is consumed at the end of the Coppa Italia match. After the 2-1 victory over the grenade and qualification for the semifinals, the Viola president complained about the articles against his team written by the newspapers of the group chaired by Urbano Cairo. “Too much criticism of Fiorentina? Here in Italy we like to criticize and do little. When I see that the Florentine Courieril Corriere della Sera e The Sports Gazette which they are controlled by someone who owns Turin, they make these stupid articles they must be ashamed”, the words of the president of Fiorentina.

“In Italy football is sick”

“I don’t have the newspapers here in Italy, but it’s not right for another president’s newspapers to criticize another team – continued Rocco Commisso on the microphones of Italia 1 -. Let’s see if anyone wakes up. What I said a few years ago about Italian football then happened: it’s a sick football and there are teams that go on the field and are not up to date with funding and we saw what happened with Juventus. I haven’t spoken for two years, I have to vent a little, I have to vent, it’s not like I speak every day. Everyone speaks in the newspapers, on TV and on the radio. I speak once a year. What bothered me the most? The Sports Gazette my information about the gangster, when real mafiosi cheat here in Italy and nobody says it. There is a lawsuit and the judges have been with us up to now”.

Cairo: “I’m evaluating the lawsuit”

The reply from Urbano Cairo, president of Turin and of the publishing group, was immediate Rcs. “What Commisso says is highly defamatory both of my newspapers and of my person, besides not being true and therefore we are evaluating with my lawyer if there are the details for the lawsuit“.