A sometimes thrilling VSV ice hockey season came to an abrupt end on Friday. The Villachers had to bow to arch-rivals KAC 4-1 in the ICE quarter-finals. Game five of the “Best of seven” series was won by the Klagenfurt team 3:2 after extra time. The Vienna Capitals and HCB Südtirol each made it 3:2. The Capitals won 4-1 in Innsbruck, Bozen defeated the Black Wings Linz 7-1 at home.

