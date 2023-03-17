3
• Moonswatch watches are made of BIOCERAMIC, Hesalite glass and textile straps
The Moonswatch timepieces consist of three…
• Moonswatch watches are made of BIOCERAMIC, Hesalite glass and textile straps
• “Mission to Moonshine Gold” is the name of the new Moonswatch
• Criticism of the sales strategy and the secondary market
What is special about the Moonswatch – a brief insight
The Moonswatch timepieces consist of three…
See also South Korean President-elect Yoon Seok-wook meets with Chinese ambassador to South Korea and is questioned by the media