8999 yuan Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro27 2023 all-in-one machine is here: 13th generation i9, Ruixuan A370M unique display

According to Lenovo’s official news, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pro27 2023 all-in-one machine will start pre-sale on March 17 and will be released for the first time.8999Yuan.

It is reported that the new all-in-one machine continues the design of the previous generation.The processor is upgraded to i9-13900H processor, 6P+8E 14 cores and 20 threads, the highest turbo frequency is raised from 4.7GHz to 5.4GHz. It is also equipped with DDR5-5200 memory, and the SSD is 1TB.

The graphics card is still Intel Ruixuan A370M, with 4GB of video memory, 8 Xe cores, 8 optical pursuit units, 1024 stream processors, and a core frequency of 1550MHz.

The screen resolution is 2560×1440, the refresh rate is 100Hz, 100% sRGB, and it has also passed low blue light and flicker-free certification。

In other aspects, the machine has HDMI-in interface, full-featured USB-C, 5W JBL dual speakers, supports Dolby sound effects, 2.5K high-definition camera, dual intelligent noise-cancelling microphones, and built-in 230W power supply.