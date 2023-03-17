Mantovano replies to the president Copasir Guerini, who had asked for information: “There is no evidence on the threats to Crosetto”

There is no evidence of intelligence regarding concrete threats against Defense Minister Guido Crosetto. Thus, according to what is learned from government sources, the Authority delegated for the security of the Republic, Alfredo Mantovano, would have replied in a letter sent to the president of Copasir Lorenzo Guerini, who had requested information on the matter. The letter would also confirm the commitment of the entire security sector to continue to monitor and maintain high attention.

In recent days, some media had circulated rumors of a $15 million bounty that the Wagner Brigade would put on Crosetto. The Head of Defense had commented on twitter: “Every day there is more or less plausible, more or less pleasant information circulating, which it is up to those responsible, those who deal with the security of the Republic, to verify, investigate and, if necessary, counteract. They are enough. Talking about it publicly is useless and helps no one”.

