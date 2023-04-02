Home Business NIO delivered 10,378 units in March and aims to surpass Lexus in sales this year
by admin
On April 1st, Weilai Automobile announced the delivery data.In March, 10,378 new cars were delivered, a year-on-year increase of 3.9%.Among them, 3,203 high-end smart electric SUVs and 7,175 high-end smart electric cars were delivered.

In the first quarter of 2023, NIO delivered a total of 31,041 new cars, a year-on-year increase of 20.5%; so far, NIO has delivered a total of 320,597 new cars.

Regarding this year’s sales target, Li Bin has publicly stated that the current sales target set by NIO is to exceed the sales of Lexus fuel vehicles.

For this goal, although there is still a certain degree of difficulty at present, Weilai is very confident about it. Feng Wei, CFO, also said that he is “very confident in achieving the sales target in 2023”, that is, doubling to 250,000 vehicles on the basis of 2022.

In 2022, Lexus will sell 176,000 vehicles, a year-on-year decrease of 22.5% compared to the previous year. In contrast, Weilai has been on the uphill road in 2022, with a total of 122,486 new vehicles delivered.

Li Bin believes that2023 is the year when the sales of Weilai’s second-generation platform will be released, and three new models will be released. It is expected that the overall sales potential of the second-generation platform will be seen in the fourth quarter.

