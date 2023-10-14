Home » Camorra, Rosetta Cutolo, sister of the founder of the Nco, dies
Sports

Camorra, Rosetta Cutolo, sister of the founder of the Nco, dies

by admin
Camorra, Rosetta Cutolo, sister of the founder of the Nco, dies

Rosetta Cutolo, the sister of the infamous Camorra boss Raffaele Cutolo, has died. Domenica Rosa Cutolo yes… Already a subscriber? Log in here!

SPECIAL OFFER

FLASH OFFER

ANNUAL

49,99€

19€
For 1 year

CHOOSE NOW

MONTHLY

4,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 3 months

CHOOSE NOW

SPECIAL OFFER

SPECIAL OFFER

MONTHLY

4,99€

€1 PER MONTH
For 3 months

CHOOSE NOW

– or –

Subscribe to the subscription by paying with Google

Subscribe

SPECIAL OFFER

Read the article and the entire website ilmattino.it

1 Year for €9.99 €89.99

Subscribe with Google

or
€1 per month for 3 months

Automatic Renewal. Deactivate whenever you want.

Unlimited access to articles on the site and app The 7.30am Good Morning newsletter All thematic newsletters Insights and live updates Exclusive live broadcasts

She’s dead Rosetta Cutolothe sister of the infamous Camorra boss Raffaele Cutolo.

Sunday Rosa Cutolo she passed away at the age of 86 in Ottaviano, where she remained to live. The closest relative of the founder of the Nco had been ill for some time.

Completely dedicated to her brother, “the Camorra” par excellence in the history of the post-war Camorra, Rosetta Cutolo he managed its affairs outside prison. With Raffaele Cutolo always detained, except for two periods as a fugitive, Rosetta was the recipient of messages, instructions, meetings even with the “santisti”, Cutolo’s two deputies: Alfonso Rosanova and Vincenzo Casillo. A fugitive, then arrested, Rosetta Cutolo served six of her ten-year sentence for good behavior. In her last years Ottaviano spent her days sewing doilies and spending a lot of time with her granddaughter born through insemination. Raffaele Cutolo’s daughter.

See also  Hallescher FC beat Rot-Weiss Essen at the start of the 3rd division

The woman’s funeral will be held tomorrow morning, at 10.30 am, in the Church of San Michele in the Vesuvian municipality.

Read the full article
on Il Mattino

You may also like

Dimitrov and Rublev Secure Spots in Shanghai Tennis...

A huge honor. Pastrňák and Krejčí were included...

Italy Malta, probable lineups for the 2024 European...

2023 Gree-Tour of Guangxi Road Cycling World Tour...

Martin takes World Championship lead with sprint victory

Ecuador Defeats Bolivia 2-1, Secures Direct Qualifying Position...

Football: France wins in Holland and qualifies for...

Lu Haotian Upsets O’Sullivan in Snooker Wuhan Open...

Alfredsson returns to Ottawa, thanks to the training...

Max Scherzer’s Return Uncertain as He Practices Fielding

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy