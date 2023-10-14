Camorra, Rosetta Cutolo, sister of the founder of the Nco, dies

Rosetta Cutolo, the sister of the infamous Camorra boss Raffaele Cutolo, has died. Domenica Rosa Cutolo yes… Already a subscriber? Log in here!

She’s dead Rosetta Cutolothe sister of the infamous Camorra boss Raffaele Cutolo.

Sunday Rosa Cutolo she passed away at the age of 86 in Ottaviano, where she remained to live. The closest relative of the founder of the Nco had been ill for some time.

Completely dedicated to her brother, “the Camorra” par excellence in the history of the post-war Camorra, Rosetta Cutolo he managed its affairs outside prison. With Raffaele Cutolo always detained, except for two periods as a fugitive, Rosetta was the recipient of messages, instructions, meetings even with the “santisti”, Cutolo’s two deputies: Alfonso Rosanova and Vincenzo Casillo. A fugitive, then arrested, Rosetta Cutolo served six of her ten-year sentence for good behavior. In her last years Ottaviano spent her days sewing doilies and spending a lot of time with her granddaughter born through insemination. Raffaele Cutolo’s daughter.

The woman’s funeral will be held tomorrow morning, at 10.30 am, in the Church of San Michele in the Vesuvian municipality.

