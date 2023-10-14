Optoma UHZ35ST 4K Short Throw Laser Projector

In a few days, the new short throw laser projector d’Optoma should be available from your resellers at the introductory price of €2,290.

This model, which bears the reference UHZ35ST, has some very attractive features for lovers of DLP projection. He scrapped the disastrous 0.47 DMD chip to use the 0.65″ version associated with XPR (eXtended Pixel Resolution) processing which emulates a UHD image from a native Full HD resolution.

This choice implies that the native contrast and sharpness will be improved compared to equivalent models equipped with DMD 0.47 chip with the added bonus of a significant reduction in the gray band surrounding the image “useful”.

L’UHZ35ST is designed for home cinema with a short focal length optical unit (projection ratio of 0.496:1) which allows you to obtain a basic 2m23 image with a distance limited to one meter. As it does not have a mechanical zoom, it is its position which will determine the size of the image broadcast.

It benefits from a high brightness announced at 3500 lumens thanks to a laser/phosphorus light source.

OPTOMA UHZ35ST

It supports 4K HDR signals with static metadata (HDR10/HLG) and is 3D Ready DLP-Link. Its rear panel brings together 2 HDMI 2.0 sockets including 1 eArc. Like the GT2000HDR model tested on this blog, its power supply is external. Under its shell, it has 1 speaker with a power of 15W. A specific “Game” mode should allow it to display a reduced level of input lag.

Optoma UHZ35ST rear

The characteristics of this model bring it closer to the GT2000HDR, plus XPR processing!