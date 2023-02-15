Home Sports Canada women in equality fight ‘for the long haul’
Sports

Canada women in equality fight ‘for the long haul’

by admin
Canada women in equality fight ‘for the long haul’
Canada women won Olympic gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games

Canada’s women’s side say they will boycott a team camp in April if their demands over funding cuts and pay inequality are not met.

The players say they are taking part at this month’s four-nation SheBelieves Cup “under protest”.

They called off a planned strike this week because of threats of legal action by the Canada Soccer Association (CSA).

“Playing in this tournament is a short-term solution,” said captain Christine Sinclair.

“There’s a Fifa window coming up in April where we have said that if things are not just addressed, if things aren’t fixed, we’ll not be going to that camp.”

The CSA says it has a “proven track record” of supporting women’s football, adding pay equality was “at the core” of negotiations with the national team players.

The CSA spent $11m on the men’s programme in 2021 and $5.1m on the women’s programme.

The women’s players said the “disgusting” discrepancy between the Canada men’s and women’s soccer programmes became apparent at last year’s men’s World Cup in Qatar.

Canada’s men, who went on strike in June 2022 after accusing the governing body of “disrespect” over World Cup prize money, competed in the tournament for the first time in 37 years.

Forward Janine Beckie, who worked in Qatar as an analyst for Canadian television, said the disparity went beyond just salaries, citing a men’s staff that was double the size of the women’s.

“We’re in this for the long haul,” said former Manchester City player Beckie.

“What we’re asking for are fundamental changes in the way the CSA operates in order to operate our national teams at a world-class level.

See also  Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics Golden Slam dream due to injury jqknews

“It’s been a really, really difficult couple of days specifically, and a really difficult camp, and it’s just been really hard to be here under these circumstances.”

Canada are sixth in the world rankings and won Olympic gold in 2021.

Canada will face the United States – the reigning world champions – in the opening match of the SheBelieves Cup on 17 February.

The next Women’s World Cup takes place from 20 July to 20 August in Australia and New Zealand.

You may also like

Champions, Conte: “It was a battle, but it...

Milan-Tottenham, insult to Conte in the minute’s silence...

Mahomes: Reid threatened to bench Chiefs players who...

A journalist is murdered with a clean shot...

The United States, Canada and Mexico are automatically...

Champions League: Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp...

Booker: With KD we have the talent, the...

Spalletti chases Allegri to greet him after Napoli-Juventus-Corriere...

milan tottenham – Tiscali Sport

Jankto, gays in football and the centennial story...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy