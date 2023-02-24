Cardinals Lars Nootbaar’s parents took their first ever vacation & he got called up | Flippin’ Bats | FOX <a data-ail="722162" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/sports/" >Sports</a>

sports/1280/720/play-63b4fc96e0000ae–DEBUT_1677207616583.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(min-width: 1024px)”> sports/1280/720/play-63b4fc96e0000ae–DEBUT_1677207616583.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 1023px)”> sports/1280/720/play-63b4fc96e0000ae–DEBUT_1677207616583.jpg?ve=1&tl=1″ media=”(max-width: 767px)”> St. Louis Cardinals’ Lars Nootbaar tells Ben Verlander the story of when he got called up to the big leagues. He tried to share the good news with his parents, but they took their first ever vacation for their 30th anniversary and had no reception.

