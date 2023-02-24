News Selection procedure 1956 trainees – Decree of appointment of the substitute of the Commission examining OAG, OTE, OFA Operator profiles by admin February 24, 2023 February 24, 2023 6 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Database of Opinions and Circular Notes Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard FOIA sponsorship Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Social innovation Administrative capacity and structural funds International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and controls Regulations and documentation Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Favria, at the start of the Bellone bis Lucia Valente will be the deputy There are proxies for everyone 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Cardinals Lars Nootbaar’s parents took their first ever vacation & he got called up | Flippin’ Bats next post War in Ukraine, a year of disinformation: the consequences of Russian propaganda in Italy You may also like Jinan Municipal Government Portal News Video Conference on... February 24, 2023 Business costs would rise between 30% and 37%... February 24, 2023 They accept Group Action – Chocó7días.com February 24, 2023 At the Guangxi Migrant Workers Skills Competition, Xie... February 24, 2023 Iván Duque criticized Total Peace: “A fatal peace... February 24, 2023 Consumer credit, requests restart – Cover news February 24, 2023 Ambassador of the Netherlands formalized a new public... February 24, 2023 Zhao Gang emphasized comprehensive investigation and rectification of... February 24, 2023 Susana Boreal in the eye of the hurricane... February 24, 2023 Request regarding waiting times for the Registry service February 24, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.