The “New Taipei City Building Materials Business Association” recently (2/24) held a member representative meeting in Yunlin Goose City, Tucheng District, New Taipei City. It was chaired by the chairman Wu Shenghan. Members attended the meeting enthusiastically, with rich proposals and lively exchanges. A number of congressmen went to attend and delivered speeches, affirming that Chairman Wu Shenghan led the conference to flourish and the number of members increased significantly.

Chairman Chen Dongqing (left) of the National Building Materials Commercial Association affirmed that Chairman Wu Shenghan (right) led the New Taipei City Association’s business to flourish, which is a model for the industry in the country.Picture/Fu Bingxiang

The general meeting not only brought together the building materials associations of the whole country and six capitals, but also linked the building construction industry and the solar photovoltaic green building material industry. During the meeting, a number of proposals and suggestions were put forward to strive for government policy resources. Chairman Wu Shenghan also pointed out the classification of building materials and the current situation of Taiwan’s building materials market, the latest trends, and countermeasures, etc., and put forward incisive views, and printed a leaflet for the reference of members, so as to enhance members’ deeper understanding of building materials and applications.

Ye Gengjin (2nd from left), vice chairman of the New Taipei City Chamber of Commerce, commended Wu Shenghan, chairman of the board, for being young and promising, not afraid of difficulties, and having the courage to take on tasks.Picture/Fu Bingxiang

A number of heavyweight guests were invited to attend this general meeting, including Liu Guolong, chairman of the National Association of Architects, Chen Dongqing, chairman of the National Building Materials Commercial Association, Ye Gengjin, vice chairman of the New Taipei City Chamber of Commerce, and Dr. Li Mingxian, director of the Green Building Materials Department of the Taiwan Construction Center. , Huang Mingju, leader of the Printing Innovation Technology Research and Development Center, and other experts and scholars. The distinguished guests at the meeting all affirmed the rapid growth of the New Taipei Building Materials Association and Chairman Wu’s concern and assistance to members. The spirit of service is encouraged, and they are also unanimously optimistic that the New Taipei City Building Materials Business Association will make outstanding contributions to the development of the building materials industry in Taiwan in the future.

Chairman Wu Shenghan of the New Taipei City Building Materials Association has a unique vision and a wide range of people. He strongly invites Tong Yu Energy Technology, who is the invisible champion of solar cell modules in Taiwan, to join the association and lead the association towards diversification. Business manager Chen Junliang attended the meeting on behalf of the company.

Chairman Wu Shenghan said that the New Taipei City Building Materials Association will continue to hold more meetings and activities this year to provide members with more learning and exchange opportunities, and at the same time will be committed to promoting the healthy development of the building materials industry, that is, introducing more members to strengthen the conference business development, Director Wu In the meeting, Chang Yu made further suggestions to the government on the development of building materials, including technology research and development and innovation, standardization certification, green environmental protection, industry-university cooperation platform, cooperation and healthy competition among building materials industry, financial subsidies and tax incentives, industrial talent training, through participation International exhibitions discuss trade cooperation.. and other ways to open up new business opportunities, and also call on government authorities to assist industry players in the development and application of smart building materials, so that regional clusters can develop shared resources and talent cultivation, strengthen policy coordination and communication, and strengthen building material industry and consumption It provides high-quality marketing channels among manufacturers, assists building materials industry players to step into the world to play the World Cup, and seizes huge business opportunities around the world.

Wang Zhenrong (fifth from left), chairman of the Taipei City Building Materials Business Association, also presented the New Taipei City Building Materials Association with a new book on the selection of building materials experts carefully published by the association.

The post New Taipei City Building Materials Association held a membership meeting with guests appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

