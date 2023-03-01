During the meeting, the Spaniard appeared bothered by pain in his right thigh, the one that forced him to give up the Australian Open in January. In a press conference, the 19-year-old had cast doubt on his participation in the Acapulco tournament this week. He formalized his withdrawal from the table on Tuesday evening. “I have a grade 1 tear in my right hamstring which will keep me off the courts for several days, after the tests carried out this morning”explained the last winner of the US Open in a tweet.