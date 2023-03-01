The ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco lost two in-form players on Tuesday night. Injured in the right thigh, the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, world number 2, announced on his Twitter account that he was giving up the Mexican tournament. Winner of the Buenos Aires tournament ten days ago against Briton Cameron Norrie, Alcaraz however lost to the same opponent in the final of Rio on Sunday (5-7, 6-4, 7-5).
During the meeting, the Spaniard appeared bothered by pain in his right thigh, the one that forced him to give up the Australian Open in January. In a press conference, the 19-year-old had cast doubt on his participation in the Acapulco tournament this week. He formalized his withdrawal from the table on Tuesday evening. “I have a grade 1 tear in my right hamstring which will keep me off the courts for several days, after the tests carried out this morning”explained the last winner of the US Open in a tweet.
Last year, the Spaniard became the youngest world No. 1 since the creation of the ATP rankings in 1973, before experiencing a series of physical problems and having to give up the Australian Open.
The twelfth world Cameron Norrie, opponent of Alcaraz in the final of the last two tournaments he has played, has also withdrawn from the Acapulco tournament. The Briton said his body ” fatigue “ in a tweet. The two lucky losers will take the place of the seeded No. 1 and No. 5 of the tournament.