Jose Mourinho spoke to the microphones of Dazn after the knockout of Roma in the house of Cremona per 2-1:

“The excuse there is no tiredness: Several days have passed since Thursday. A little unlucky yes though. But the responsibility is ours, we lacked intensity and desire to enter to close the game immediately. It is not true but it seemed that one team was playing the game of their life and another was not. Of course, we didn’t deserve to lose: for the second half we certainly thought that the goal of success could arrive. The defeat is undeserved”

THE EXPULSION – “I’m emotional but not crazy. Something happened, otherwise I wouldn’t have had that reaction. I need to figure out if I can do anything legally. Piccinini gave me the red card because the fourth man, Serra, told him to. And the latter doesn’t have the honesty to reveal what he really told me. I don’t want to go into the fact that he’s from Turin and then we play Juve next Sunday. He spoke to me in an inexcusable way. I want to understand if there is audio of what he said to me. He spoke in an inexcusable way. I then went to their changing rooms: Serra forgot what he said to me. Maybe he’s very strong on the pitch, but outside I respect him like he respects me”

THE OBJECTIVES – The 4 changes gave their effect, we really changed the structure of the team. After 1-1 the feeling is that we could have won, instead then came the 2-1. The Champions? I don’t have this goal I told the guys about it just to motivate them. I just think game after game. But I can’t put today’s challenge aside.”

STILL GREENHOUSE – In the press conference Josè Mourinho returned to the red light taken at the start of the second half: “The reaction he had is because something serious happened. Serra is a liar. For me it’s better to be sent off ‘good’, get disqualified and do mea culpa. What happened today is happening to me for the first time.”