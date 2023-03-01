Bologna – Strengthen the roads of our mountain and intervene in maintenance and against instability per make them safer.

I am 6.2 million euros (of which 6,108,271 from the Italian Mountain Development Fund and 111,560 from the waste allotment of the National Mountain Fund) that the National Mountain Fund has assigned to Emilia Romagna region for the road maintenance and for counter the effects of hydrogeological instability and bad weather.

Resources intended for mountain and partially mountain Municipalities, Unions of mountain Municipalities and the Nuovo Circondario Imolese, in addition to the 5 million euros of the Regional mountain fund 2021-2023already assigned to the Unions of Mountain Municipalities and also in this case destined as a priority to road works.

In total, therefore, 11.2 million for the mountains of Emilia-Romagna.

“The resources available to the mountain – underlines the regional councilor for the Mountain, Igor Taruffi– more than doubled compared to 2022. We went from 5 to 11 million. This is also a confirmation of the attention that the Emilia-Romagna Region pays to the Apennines. In particular, the resources of the National Fund for the Mountains, in addition to the regional ones, focus on the quality of the roads to improve the accessibility of those who live, work or visit the mountains for tourism”.

The beneficiaries of the grant must send the projects to the Region by 31 August 2023 e complete the works by 31 December 2023except for extensions to the following year and, therefore, no later than 31 December 2024. The requested contributions will be granted by the Region by 15 October 2023.

Funding by province

Overall, therefore, the resources amount to over 11.2 million euros and they will be distributed as follows: 1.149.557,69 to the province of Piacenzaof which 638,281.04 from the Italian mountain development fund – FOSMIT); 1.663.385,95 to the province of Parmaof which 1,031,809.62 from FOSMIT; 1.204.784,16 to that of Reggio Emilia, of which 653,957.39 from FOSMIT. It’s still 1.722.284,61 to the province of Modena of which 1,066,847.49 from FOSMIT; 2.599.529,76 to the province of Bologna of which 1,481,240.19 from FOSMIT; 250.714,10 al New district of Imoleseof which 206,756.94 from FOSMIT; 396.240,73 to the province of Ravenna of which 206,756.94 from FOSMIT; 1.574.855,12 to that of Forlì-Cesena of which 684,182.77 from FOSMIT; 690.076,43 to the province of Rimini of which 384,693.36 from FOSMIT.

Mara Cinquepalmi

The details of the loans by province are attached