Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to reach semi-finals of China Open

Carlos Alcaraz will play Jannick Sinner in the semi-final at the China Open

Carlos Alcaraz progressed to the semi-finals of the China Open with a straight-sets win over Casper Ruud.

The number two seed had a tough opening to the match, falling 3-0 behind, but came back to win 6-4 6-2.

Seventh seed Ruud put the Spaniard, 20, on the back foot at the start but Alcaraz played superbly from then on.

He will face Italian Jannik Sinner, 22, in the last four after the sixth seed overcame Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 3-6 6-2.

In the other semi-final, world number three Daniil Medvedev will take on eighth seed Alexander Zverev.

If Alcaraz and Medvedev were to meet in the final, it would be a repeat of the US Open semi-final that saw the 27-year-old end the Spaniard’s run at Flushing Meadows.

