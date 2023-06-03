Home » Carlos Alcaraz, before his round of 16 at Roland-Garros against Lorenzo Musetti: “It’s going to be a fun match”
Carlos Alcaraz, before his round of 16 at Roland-Garros against Lorenzo Musetti: “It’s going to be a fun match”

Carlos Alcaraz, before his round of 16 at Roland-Garros against Lorenzo Musetti: “It’s going to be a fun match”

Carlos Alcaraz, after his victory over Denis Shapovalov: “I played at a good level all match, even if I still have to improve a lot of things, and in particular these little moments of relaxation in the second set that I had against Taro Daniel and this evening against Dennis Shapovalov. I have to be better at that next round. In a Grand Slam, you can’t afford that too much.

It’s a big challenge for me to play Lorenzo Musetti. He beat me in Hamburg last year, he plays well, he really has a lot of talent. It’s a match that I really wanted to play. I’m sure I’m going to enjoy playing this match, it’s going to be a fun match, with some good rallies, some nice shots between us and it’s going to be fun to watch too I think. We have met since we were young at tournaments, we know each other well off the pitch, we get along well, we are friends. »

