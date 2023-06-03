An interesting conversation between Zlatan Ibrahimović and Asmir Begović | Sport

Zlatan Ibrahimović remembers his every goal, there are no unimportant ones with him! And Asmir Begović saw that firsthand.

Source: Profimedia

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is truly unique, and he felt it on his own skin Asmir Begović. The experienced goalkeeper, who has been a reserve in big clubs for years, was on loan in Milan in 2020, where he spent time with Ibrahimović.

As soon as Begović arrived, Ibra did not miss the opportunity to provoke him!

“I signed for Milan. I arrived at nine in the morning for breakfast and who comes in? Zlatan! Since we’re talking in our language I say to him: ‘Hey, brother’, and things like that, and he sits down next to me. The first thing he says to me: ‘You remember when I gave you a goal, didn’t I?’ And that was some preparatory game when I played for Chelsea!”, recalls Begović.

At the age of 35, Begović is no longer the first goalkeeper of Bosnia and Herzegovina and is a reserve at Everton. On the other hand, until last season, the now 41-year-old striker was a very important part of the champion Milan.

“He does not rest, there is no break, he only trains. When we played together he was 38 or 39 years old… Just try to ruin an easy pass, he will ‘kill’ you right away! He acts like that every day, he’s so intense, but that’s how he destroyed his body in the end.” Asmir Begović told Ben Foster’s podcast.

It is now clear that Zlatan Ibrahimović will end his career in Milan at the end of the season, and although he spent almost a year and a half away from football, he does not intend to stop and look for a new club.