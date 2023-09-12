Carlos Correa’s Defensive Error Allows Randy Arozarena to Reach Base: Twins vs. Rays Game 1 Recap

One of the most representative Puerto Rican baseball players in MLB is the shortstop for the Minnesota Twins, Carlos Correa. Despite not having a great season with his bat, he is highly regarded for his defensive skills. Correa has been awarded a Gold Glove and a Platinum Glove in 2021 as a member of the Houston Astros.

Another star player that teams would desire is Randy Arozarena, who hails from Cuba and/or Mexico. Arozarena is known as a complete player with both offensive and defensive prowess.

In a recent game between the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays at Target Field, the Rays emerged victorious with a 7-4 score in Game 1 of the series. However, it was a curious moment in the top of the third inning that caught everyone’s attention.

Arozarena faced the pitches of Sony Gray and hit a ground ball towards Carlos Correa, the Twins’ shortstop. What seemed like a routine play turned into a miscalculation by Correa, allowing Arozarena to reach first base safely. The mistake surprised both the fans in the stands and the outfielder himself.

This error by Carlos Correa marks his sixth of the MLB 2023 season, despite having played over 1100 innings. His fielding percentage for the current season stands at .986. Additionally, Correa has contributed to his team with 54 double plays and 269 assists.

Overall, both Carlos Correa and Randy Arozarena are highly valued players in MLB for their respective skills. Despite a mishap in the game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Correa’s defensive capabilities continue to make him a valuable asset to the Minnesota Twins.