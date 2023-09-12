The Impact of Free Public University on Medical Education and Social Justice in Argentina

The National University of Salta celebrated the graduation of 16 doctors who obtained their degree after seven years of studying Medicine. This achievement was made possible through a collaboration agreement with the National University of Tucumán. This partnership allowed students from Salta to pursue their medical education without having to migrate to other cities, which was a common practice for many years.

Pablo Koss, one of the newly graduated doctors, expressed his gratitude for the free public university system, stating that without it, he and many others would not have been able to become doctors. Koss also acknowledged the financial support provided by former President Cristina Fernández, who ensured funds were allocated to the medical program.

However, the challenges faced by the medical program were also highlighted. During the previous administration led by Mauricio Macri, there were constant threats of budget cuts and the potential closure of the program. The importance of free and quality public education was emphasized by Daniel Hoyos, the rector of the National University of Salta, who stated that the medical career in Salta is a product of the national State.

The graduating doctors shared their personal journeys and motivations for pursuing a career in medicine. Ataulfo José Barro, who started his medical career at the age of 48, expressed his interest in integrative medicine, nutrition, and naturism. He believed in focusing on health rather than solely on illness, and highlighted the importance of nutrition in promoting well-being and preventing diseases such as obesity.

Another graduate, Marcos Avellaneda, shared his unique experience of combining work as a hemotherapy technician with his medical studies. He negotiated with his employers and teachers to create a schedule that allowed him to balance both commitments. Avellaneda’s dedication and commitment to his work and studies were recognized, and he is now pursuing a specialty in diagnostic imaging.

The challenges faced by the medical program were not limited to scheduling issues. The students shared stories of having classes in hallways due to a lack of available classrooms and teachers not receiving their salaries on time. Despite these challenges, they were grateful for the commitment and dedication of the program’s teachers.

The graduates recognized that obtaining a medical degree is just the beginning of their journey. Some expressed their desire to pursue specialties or engage in research. Pablo Koss, for example, is interested in joining CONICET and conducting research in neuroscience. He and his colleagues have already formed a research team focused on using artificial intelligence to predict schizophrenia.

Overall, the graduation of these doctors represents the success of the collaboration between the National University of Salta and the National University of Tucumán in providing accessible and high-quality medical education. It also highlights the importance of free public education in creating a more just society.

