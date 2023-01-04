The opinion of the former footballer on the strength of the Blues team on the market.

The former flag of Liverpool Jamie Carragher he commented to the microphones of Sky Sports UK the moment of Chelsea and in particular the many market rumors that see the London club always in the center.

“Every time I pick up a newspaper it seems Chelsea are buying someone. They seem to be looking for all the players in the world,” he began Carragher. “This takes me back to when Roman Abramovich first joined the club. I thought with his departure that would be the end of it, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Certainly with the new ownership, Chelsea seem willing to spend their money on the attempt to bring the best players to Stamford Bridge. This is what Chelsea have been used to for the last 10-15 years.”

And again: “I repeat, I thought it might stop for a while, but it seems that Todd Boehly and his team are exploring the world looking for players and I expect them to be busy”.

Indeed after securing two little gems like Andrey Santos eDavid Datro Fofanathe team Blues closed the shot Badiashile and seems to be in pole position for the fresh world champion Enzo Fernandez for a figure close to 120 million.

