Serie B, on October 1st we start at home, it will go on until April 29th. The new coach Pennisi: “The goal is to achieve salvation”

CASTELLAMONTE

After the elimination in the first round of the Division Cup at the hands of the Avis Isola from Asti on Saturday 10 September, Castellamonte is now focused on the championship. The National League of Amateurs in 5-a-side football has announced the schedule of the Serie B.

The hostilities will begin on Saturday 1 October, the last day of 2022 will be played on Saturday 17 December, with the twelfth and penultimate day of the first round. It will then resume on Saturday 7 January, with the first return on Saturday 14th. There will be three stops in the league: Saturday 25 February and March, as well as Saturday 8 April, while the last day will be played on Saturday 29 April.

As for Castellamonte specifically, Mr. Pennisi’s team will start at home on Saturday 1 October with the Asti Futsal Fucsia Nizza from Nizza Monferrato. First trip to Pavia seven days later, then again at home against the Milanese of the Real five Rho. The month of October will end with the match against two Sardinian teams: Saturday 22nd in Cagliari with Jasnagora and Saturday 29th with Sardinia. In November it starts on Saturday 5th with the trip to Serramanna, also in the province of Cagliari, then on Saturday 12th at home with MGM, a team from Morbegno, in the province of Sondrio. As said on Saturday 19th November away from home in Isola d’Asti and Saturday 26th at Pala San Bernardo with the Cardano 91 players from Varese. home against Elmas, Cagliari team, given that on Saturday 17 Castellamonte will take the rest. Finally, the new year will open again with a trip to Sardinia, against the Cagliari players of the City of Sestu. Castellamonte is ready to play a very difficult championship like that of Serie B, with the aim first of all of maintaining the category, as explained by Mr. Pennisi: “I’m in my first season with this club and the club has set salvation as its goal , it will not be easy because the teams in Serie B are all very strong – says Pennisi -. We have a very demanding season ahead of us, last year we won both Serie C and the Italian Cup, but now we have to work hard and well to play a championship in which the level has inevitably risen and every Saturday a battle will be waiting for us. In this period every Saturday we do a friendly test – continues Pennisi – to better prepare ourselves for this new adventure, now it is important first of all to find the right mix between those who were here last season and the new ones ». –

Loris Ponsetto