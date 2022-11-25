COSTA MASNAGA (LC)

Autosped Castelnuovo Scrivia conquers the field of Limonta Costa Masnaga 61-68 (first half 22-28; quarterfinals 12-9, 10-19, 16-25, 23-15) in the recovery of the 1st day. This is the seventh consecutive victory, in as many games played, for the Piedmontese team that catches Sanga Milano at the top of the table, the other team that has not known defeats so far.

The first quarter is very balanced, played at a high pace but with many mistakes on both sides of the field, the defenses are the masters. At the start of the second period, the Giraffes close the shirts in their own half and begin to find good solutions in attack, especially in the paint, where Gatti is always ready to finalize the assists of their teammates: Castelnuovo thus packs a 12-0 run. Costa Masnaga runs out of points for 5’53” until Fietta finds the bomb that restores oxygen to coach Paolo Seletti’s team. From that moment the landlords manage to better contain the Piedmontese who, however, retain a slight margin until the long break. Not even Costa Masnaga’s 11-0 at the start of the second half breaks down the Molino girls, who react like a great team with an iron defense and a super attack: the Giraffes reach +18 (51-33). In the final partial, Castelnuovo has to administer without running big risks, because the margin always remains above double figures, despite the extreme aggressiveness of the Lecco players who press the opposing ball carriers across the pitch. Bonasia’s two free throws (19 points for her) 11″ from the siren put the seal on the success. In the last seconds the game is played for the difference between baskets. Saturday evening (8.30 pm) at the PalaOltrepo in Voghera, for the 8th day, Autosped will host bottom side Vicenza, the only formation in the Northern group still without success.

Classification: Sanga, Castelnuovo Scrivia 14; Udine 12; Costa Masnaga 10; weapons, Mantua 8; Trieste, Treviso, Alperia Bolzano 6; Valbruna Bolzano, Ponzano, Carugate 4; Alp 2; Vicenza 0. Franco Scabrosetti