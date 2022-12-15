CBA comprehensive news: Guangdong overwhelms Liaoning and Xinjiang and misses a major reversal 2022-12-15 14:59:04.0 Source: Xinhua Net

Author: Lu Xianting

The 13th round of the regular season of the Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) continued on the 14th. Guangdong Hongyuan team defeated Liaoning Shenyang Sansheng team 99:85. Yi Jianlian scored 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Xinjiang Guanghui team almost staged a major reversal, but lost to the Shanxi International Investment Team by three points.

Before the start of this round of competition, the Liaoning team ranked second in the standings with 10 wins and 2 losses, and the Guangdong team was at the top of the standings with 8 wins and 4 losses. In the first quarter of the game, the Liaoning team started with a 10-0 start, and the Guangdong team chased the score to 25 at the end of the quarter. After halftime, the Guangdong team led 54:40. In the third quarter, the Guangdong team made frequent mistakes, and the Liaoning team took advantage of the situation to hit a 21:3 counterattack. In the last quarter, Xu Jie hit a jumper with a three-pointer to break the deadlock. The Guangdong team opened up the score again and finally won 99:85.

Yi Jianlian felt good in this campaign, contributing 18 points and 11 rebounds. Guangdong team foreign aid Brooks scored 22 points. The Liaoning team’s foreign aid Fogg scored a game-high 25 points, and Guo Ailun, who returned from injury, only scored 4 points.

The Shanxi team has performed outstandingly this season and has only lost three games so far. In the game against the Xinjiang team, they led by 17 points at the end of the three quarters. In the final quarter, the Xinjiang team frantically chased points, once chasing the point difference to 2 points. At the critical moment, Clemons missed a tie-breaking three-pointer, and the Xinjiang team lost 107:110.

Zhejiang Guangsha team’s foreign aid Cook scored 54 points in the match against Shandong Hi-Speed ​​Team, helping Guangsha team beat their opponents 126:101.

In the other games of the day, the Beijing Enterprises team defeated the Fujian Xunxing team 116:92, the Guangzhou Dragon Lions team lost to the Shanghai Jiushi team 92:98, and the Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Team defeated the Sichuan Jinqiang team 110:96.