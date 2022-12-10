CBA comprehensive news: Zhejiang Hao wins ten consecutive victories in Xinjiang Lectra Longshi 2022-12-09 14:49:01.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Chen Shengwei

The second stage of the 2022-2023 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) will continue on the 8th. The Zhejiang team defeated the Fujian team 104:78, and the Xinjiang team reversed and defeated the Dragon and Lions team 108:96.

Zhejiang won all 9 games in the first stage of the game, while Fujian only won 1 game, and the strength gap between the two sides is quite large. In this duel, Fujian started with great momentum and once took a 16:10 lead. However, in the second half of the first quarter, Fujian was hit by an 18:0 offensive climax by Zhejiang, and fell behind by 12 points to enter the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Fujian’s offensive state recovered and continued to chase points. After halftime, Zhejiang maintained the lead at 46:41. Changing sides to fight again, Zhejiang gradually dominated the game, Liu Ze scored 13 points in a single quarter with a sudden shot from outside, Yu Jiahao got whatever he wanted inside, Zhejiang beat his opponent by 18 points in a single quarter, and secured the victory.

In the whole game, Zhejiang sent 37 assists, while Fujian only had 20. Gary of the Zhejiang team made 10 of 15 shots and scored a game-high 21 points. He also grabbed 14 rebounds and sent 8 assists.

In the duel between Xinjiang and the Dragons and Lions, Xinjiang coach Qiu Biao ushered in his coaching debut, while the Dragons and Lions foreign aid Jeremy Lin missed the squad. In the first quarter, the Dragons and Lions took the lead and ended the first round with 30:23. In the second quarter, Xinjiang’s new foreign aid Clemons was in a hot state, scoring 15 points in a single quarter, leading Xinjiang to achieve a lead.

Similar to the other game, the winner of this game also appeared in the third quarter. In this quarter, the Dragon and Lions offense stagnated, scoring only 13 points in a single quarter, while Xinjiang continued its offensive firepower. After the end of the three quarters, Xinjiang established a 17-point lead and finally defeated its opponent.

In the whole game, 5 players from Xinjiang scored in double figures, of which Clemons scored 34 points; Mason of the Long-Lions team scored a game-high 35 points, and sent 6 assists and 5 steals at the same time.