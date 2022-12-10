IVREA. A very busy December for the Canavese community foundation which promoted two events: the first at the Zac! of Ivrea, at 5.30 pm on Monday 12 December, the second on the evening of Thursday 15 December (at 9 pm), in the headquarters of the Baiolo choir, in Bajo Dora, to present the project “Intertwining, paths of inclusion and solidarity”.

The project obtained funding from the Piedmont Region which deemed it of local relevance for social housing and generative welfare.

In more detail, it has made it possible to identify and solve situations of fragility and need involving particularly exposed sections of the population, such as minors, non-autonomous people in situations of economic precariousness and single-income families, involving a network of subjects: associations, institutions, social cooperatives. Collaborating in various ways with the promoting body – the Canavese Community Foundation, chaired by Augusto Vino – are in fact a consortium of bodies based in Ivrea and in the Canavese area.

These include the Tom Thumb social cooperative, the Zac!, the Ecoredia association, the Semi association, Without borders Odv, the Italian Red Cross, the Committee of Ivrea Odv, the Life Help Center Odv and the Movement for Life of Ivrea, Association of Prison Volunteers Tino Beiletti. During the two meetings, the project will be illustrated through the testimonies of the subjects who participated in its realization.

In the second evening, in support of Conviviamo, there will also be a performance by the Amerigo Vigliermo Choir.

The entire proceeds from the evening will go to support the Conviviamo fundraising campaign (which to date has received donations of 2,739 euros against the goal of 10 thousand euros collected by the end of December) which aims to guarantee, even to families who they are going through a difficult period, a place they can call “home”. Sandro Ronchetti