Xu Qin Outlines Strategies for a Modern and Strong Province at Yangtze River Delta Symposium

Title: Heilongjiang Provincial Government Strives to Create a Modern and Strong Province

Date: July 22, 2022

On July 22, the Heilongjiang Provincial Party and Government Delegation held a symposium in Hefei, summarizing their study, investigation, and exchange activities in the Yangtze River Delta region. The symposium was attended by Xu Qin, Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee, and Liang Huiling, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor of the province.

During the symposium, Xu Qin emphasized the importance of thoroughly implementing the teachings of General Secretary Xi Jinping and following the strategic deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He highlighted the need to integrate and serve the construction of a new development pattern and contribute to the country’s modernization and national rejuvenation.

Liang Huiling, in her speech, expressed confidence in the province’s high-quality revitalization and development. She stressed the importance of fully implementing the teachings of General Secretary Xi Jinping and transforming them into practical measures to achieve breakthroughs in revitalization and development. She also highlighted the need to strengthen responsibility and strive to be at the forefront of progress.

Xu Qin emphasized the significance of the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region as a major national strategy personally planned and promoted by General Secretary Xi Jinping. He emphasized the importance of comprehensively and systematically transforming the results of the study and investigation activities to create a new situation for the revitalization and development of Heilongjiang.

In his speech, Xu Qin outlined several key areas of focus. These include political loyalty, deepening opening up and cooperation, promoting innovation and development, and practicing the purpose to benefit the people. He also stressed the importance of hard work and effective implementation to achieve the goals set by the provincial party committee.

Liang Huiling highlighted the province’s renewed determination to move forward guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping’s teachings. She underlined the need to study and fully implement these teachings into practical measures and specific practices to promote high-quality development and achieve economic growth.

The symposium was attended by provincial leaders and relevant department heads from each city and prefecture. The discussions and conclusions drawn during the symposium will serve as a roadmap for the province’s future development.

The Heilongjiang Provincial Government is committed to creating a modern and strong province by embracing the teachings of General Secretary Xi Jinping and implementing effective strategies for revitalization and development. With a focus on innovation, cooperation, and hard work, Heilongjiang aims to contribute to the country’s overall growth and prosperity.

-End-

