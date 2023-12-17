CBA Comprehensive | Xinjiang beats Guangdong, Liaoning and beats Nanjing

The 2023-2024 Chinese Men’s Basketball Professional League (CBA) regular season has been heating up, with the 17th round seeing some thrilling matchups and impressive victories.

Xinjiang took on Guangdong in a highly-anticipated game, with the Xinjiang team coming out on top with a resounding 110-88 victory. Six players from the Xinjiang team scored in double figures, showcasing their depth and offensive prowess. Despite the absence of some key players, Xinjiang put on a dominant performance to secure the win.

Meanwhile, the Liaoning team faced off against the Nanjing team and emerged victorious with an 86-79 win. This victory marked the second time Liaoning defeated Nanjing this season, solidifying their dominance over their opponents. The Liaoning team relied on efficient offense, especially in the final quarter, to secure the win and maintain their winning streak.

In other games, Hu Jinqiu and foreign aid Oliver led the Guangsha team to a 99-91 victory over Ningbo, showcasing their inside advantage. The Guangzhou team suffered a defeat at the hands of the Tianjin team, losing 93-106. Additionally, the Fujian team secured a 100-93 win over the Beijing team, while the Beikong team easily defeated the Sichuan team with a score of 97-71.

The competitive matchups and exciting victories have added to the excitement of the CBA regular season, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as they anticipate more thrilling games in the coming rounds.

