The Crew has been removed from Ubisoft – Sina Hong Kong

Ubisoft Pulls The Crew from Sale, Servers to Shut Down in 2024

Ubisoft has made the decision to pull its online-only racing game, The Crew, from sale due to “upcoming server infrastructure and licensing restrictions.” The company announced that those who already own the game can still play it for now, but the servers will be shut down on March 31, 2024.

In a statement, Ubisoft expressed awareness that the decision “may be disappointing for players who still enjoy the game, but due to the upcoming server infrastructure and licensing restrictions, it has become a necessity.” The company also emphasized that retiring the game, especially their first entry in the series, is not a decision they take lightly. However, Ubisoft reassured players that they will continue to support The Crew 2, as well as the recently launched The Crew Motorfest, by offering new content and support.

The original release of The Crew dates back to 2014, and with its servers set to shut down in 2024, it will mark 10 years since the game first launched on PC, PS4, Xbox 360, and Xbox One. The announcement comes after the release of the latest entry in the series, The Crew Motorfest, in September this year.

In a review of The Crew Motorfest, it was noted that the game “struggles to reach the heights and levels of immersive realism that bring games in this area to the truly great Games are distinguished,” while still being “a competent and genuinely fun racing game” with interesting activities and online features.

Players who have enjoyed The Crew will have until March 31, 2024, to continue enjoying the game before the servers are shut down. This news marks the end of an era for The Crew, but Ubisoft’s commitment to supporting the series and providing new content for The Crew 2 and The Crew Motorfest shows that the company is focused on continuing to deliver exciting gaming experiences for players.

