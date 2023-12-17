The obligation to wear masks returns to Buzzi but Covid has nothing to do with it (or almost)

Mandatory Mask Mandate Implemented at Milan Children’s Hospital as Respiratory Illnesses Increase

Milan, 16 December 2023 – Al Buzzi, the children’s hospital of Milan, has recently implemented a mandatory mask mandate in response to a surge in respiratory illnesses. This decision comes as the hospital has seen a significant increase in emergency room visits, with up to 160 accesses per day in the last week.

According to Gian Vincenzo Zuccotti, the head of Pediatrics at Buzzi, the hospital has been forced to transfer children to other hospitals in Lombardy due to the overwhelming number of patients seeking care. The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that the pediatric intensive care unit has been operating at reduced capacity for a year and a half, with plans to open a new department with additional beds in the near future.

The surge in respiratory illnesses is a result of a mix of flu and para-flu syndromes, compounded by the presence of Sars-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19. Other viruses, such as the respiratory syncytial virus and bacteria like mycoplasma pneumoniae, have also contributed to the increase in pediatric respiratory conditions.

The rise in respiratory illnesses has put a strain on healthcare facilities in Lombardy, with an increase in hospitalizations and a concerning number of COVID-related deaths. Despite the decline in new COVID cases, the number of hospitalized patients and the percentage of medical and intensive care unit occupancy have continued to rise.

The situation has underscored the importance of vaccination efforts, as the new anti-COVID campaign in Italy has been lagging behind. With just over 1.4 million injections administered across the country, there is a need to ramp up vaccination efforts, especially among vulnerable populations and those who are eligible for the vaccine.

As the healthcare system grapples with the influx of patients and the ongoing threat of respiratory illnesses, it is crucial to address the challenges posed by the current surge and work towards mitigating the impact of the pandemic on public health.

