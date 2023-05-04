Celebrating the Asian Games to show their youth, they spent a different kind of youth festival at the Shaoxing baseball (base) field_Hangzhou Net

Celebrating the Asian Games and waving their youth, they spent a different kind of youth festival at the Shaoxing baseball (base) field

Swinging, passing, running, catching… On May 4, the Youth League Working Committee of Shaoxing Municipal Government launched the May 4th Youth Day-themed activity of “Welcome to the Asian Games and Swing Youth”. More than 50 young league members from 14 units in Shaoxing experienced baseball and softball at the Shaoxing Baseball (Soft) Ball Sports Cultural Center, felt the charm of the Asian Games, and showed a positive and youthful spirit.

On the court, the coaches helped everyone understand the basic etiquette and basic rules of baseball and softball through live demonstrations, and taught everyone how to understand the game situation on the field. After serious training, everyone gradually mastered baseball and softball-related skills. In the experience game, they wore uniform uniforms, focused on throwing, catching, and running, and played offense and defense with each other. They consolidated the knowledge they had learned in actual combat games, constantly challenged themselves, and enjoyed baseball and softball to the fullest. The joy of exercise. The young members of the league experienced the teamwork spirit and the fighting spirit of the Asian Games in the competition.

Modern baseball and softball have a history of nearly a hundred years. It is a collective ball game that combines wisdom and courage, fun and cooperation. Shaoxing will host the baseball and softball events in this year’s Hangzhou Asian Games, at which time there will be two gold medals. The launch of this event will help young people in Shaoxing learn more about the Asian Games and better popularize and promote baseball and softball.