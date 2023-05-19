CENTENNIAL TRAIL | sportdimontagna.com

The competition that last year saw sold-out participants in Foppolo is back, organized by Mario Poletti’s Fly-Up Sport and strongly desired by Lovato Electric of Gorle (Bg). The 2022 edition was supposed to be unique and celebratory of the 100th anniversary of the company but, given the success encountered among the participants, the beauty of the routes and the enthusiasm of the territory that hosts it, the managing director Massimiliano Cacciavillani has decided to propose it again… also adding some new features.

The date to mark on the diary is June 10th, registrations are already open and are proceeding expeditiously. The location is always the same, i.e. the mountains that frame Foppolo in the upper Brembana Valley and that form the watershed between Bergamo and Valtellina. Athletes will have the opportunity to test themselves on two tracks: the more demanding one of 23 km and 1400 meters of elevation gain and one, more accessible and suitable even for beginners of the trail world of 12 km with 800 meters of elevation gain. The paths and ridges on the border with the nearby province of Sondrio, not very well known, are a wild and still uncontaminated environment that deserves to be valorised.

This is precisely the intention of Lovato Electric which, in Mario Poletti and Fly-Up, has found its ideal partner. Massimiliano Cacciavillani is deeply attached to this area and its mountains and on 10 June he will be at the forefront taking part in the race and running together with the registered athletes over a distance of 24 kilometres.

News 2023:

In addition to the reconfirmation of the race and the Dario Consoli prize, another novelty has been announced: a second day of celebrations (Sunday 11 June) in which a non-competitive walk open to all will be organized and an unmissable Only Up race in which two very strong athletes (a man and a woman) will challenge themselves in a speed test starting from Piazzale Alberghi di Foppolo (1.620m) and arriving on the top of Corno Stella (2.620m). An invitation-only and very spectacular event that will allow you to set the time to beat for those who, in future editions, decide to accept the challenge. Further details will be revealed shortly.