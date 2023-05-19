Featherweight, review of his album Ojalá Eternidad (2023)

Remembering oozes, hurts and inspires. A habitual process that can leave us in the lurch or help us move forward. In the case of Miguel Cervera, Jorge Blanco and Juan Ruiz, taking back their particular moviola of memories has been the ideal fuel to carry out the definitive leap with which to find their best version. The ideal tone and the appropriate attitude to face the publication of “Hopefully Eternity” (Subterfuge, 23), his solo debut and proof that the name of Featherweight has come to stay.

“There are three things in life”, sang Cristina y los Stop back in 1967. Judging by their cover, for this Madrid trio the selection is clear: family, friends and love. Three intangibles to which maturity and the passage of time have taught them, in the most bitter way, that their duration is limited, and with this they have found the ideal key to elaborate a reflective print materialized in eleven cuts of pure emotion and raw honesty, where the prevailing leitmotiv is that desire to implore that the things that make us happy last forever.

A safe space, for his soul and ours, that surprises us for the better with a new flag strategy, which is committed to approaching the national public singing in Spanish for the first time (and there are things that the heart only dictates in our mother tongue). This is how we end up seeing them, tearfully and with our hearts in our fists, on issues like "Not these" o "Before Seeing Us Fall", odes to an adolescent and dreamy romanticism with which its scope becomes fully accessible to the general public. On the other hand, and as if it were a native Brian Molko from the first period, the main voice of the band finds his best verses and proposals in English, making his way to the most endearing memories of childhood and consanguinity ("Toto") and to more introspective personal examinations ("Can't Find Myself").

It is not the only novel note in their reformed equation, as the trio also seems to have realized that less is more, and said prerogative, passed through the filter of Santi García (responsible for the sound of bands like Madee, Yawners, Toundra , and more) makes it easier for them to escape from the ornate ornaments of their first EPs to end up giving a series of lines that go directly and to the bottom as a great effect, rescuing the best of their original sound and reaching the most refined delivery of themselves. (“The Only Thing I Bet”, “Giving Up”).