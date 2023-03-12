13
Černý opened the scoring in the 67th minute and started a successful ten-minute period, at the end of which he scored an assist on Ugalde’s goal to make it 3:0. Twente won for the first time since February 12 and is in fifth place in the table, guaranteeing a play-off for the Conference League. They are 11 points behind leaders Feyenoord Rotterdam.
|Dutch Football League – Round 25:
|Emmen – Excelsior Rotterdam 2:0
|Sittard – Twente Enschede 0:3 (BLACK first goal)
|Alkmaar – Groningen 1:0
|Sparta Rotterdam – Arnhem 3:1
|Table:
|1.
|Feyenoord Rotterdam
|24
|16
|7
|1
|54:22
|55
|2.
|Alkmaar
|25
|16
|5
|4
|51:28
|53
|3.
|Ajax Amsterdam
|24
|15
|7
|2
|66:23
|52
|4.
|PSV Eindhoven
|24
|15
|4
|5
|61:28
|49
|5.
|Twente Enschede
|25
|12
|8
|5
|42:21
|44
|6.
|Sparta Rotterdam
|25
|12
|7
|6
|39:27
|43
|7.
|Utrecht
|24
|10
|7
|7
|39:37
|37
|8.
|Waalwijk
|24
|8
|8
|8
|39:37
|32
|9.
|Heerenveen
|24
|8
|7
|9
|27:32
|31
|10.
|Nijmegen
|24
|6
|12
|6
|30:23
|30
|11.
|Sittard
|25
|8
|5
|12
|31:44
|29
|12.
|Deventer
|24
|6
|8
|10
|34:43
|26
|13.
|Arnhem
|25
|5
|8
|12
|29:45
|23
|14.
|Volendam
|24
|6
|5
|13
|28:53
|23
|15.
|Emmen
|25
|4
|9
|12
|23:43
|21
|16.
|Excelsior Rotterdam
|25
|6
|2
|17
|21:60
|20
|17.
|Groningen
|25
|4
|5
|16
|25:50
|17
|18.
|Leeuwarden
|24
|4
|4
|16
|17:40
|16