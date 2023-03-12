Home Sports Černý participated in Enschede’s win over Sittard with a goal and an assist
Černý participated in Enschede’s win over Sittard with a goal and an assist

Černý participated in Enschede’s win over Sittard with a goal and an assist

Černý opened the scoring in the 67th minute and started a successful ten-minute period, at the end of which he scored an assist on Ugalde’s goal to make it 3:0. Twente won for the first time since February 12 and is in fifth place in the table, guaranteeing a play-off for the Conference League. They are 11 points behind leaders Feyenoord Rotterdam.

Dutch Football League – Round 25:
Emmen – Excelsior Rotterdam 2:0
Sittard – Twente Enschede 0:3 (BLACK first goal)
Alkmaar – Groningen 1:0
Sparta Rotterdam – Arnhem 3:1
Table:
1. Feyenoord Rotterdam 24 16 7 1 54:22 55
2. Alkmaar 25 16 5 4 51:28 53
3. Ajax Amsterdam 24 15 7 2 66:23 52
4. PSV Eindhoven 24 15 4 5 61:28 49
5. Twente Enschede 25 12 8 5 42:21 44
6. Sparta Rotterdam 25 12 7 6 39:27 43
7. Utrecht 24 10 7 7 39:37 37
8. Waalwijk 24 8 8 8 39:37 32
9. Heerenveen 24 8 7 9 27:32 31
10. Nijmegen 24 6 12 6 30:23 30
11. Sittard 25 8 5 12 31:44 29
12. Deventer 24 6 8 10 34:43 26
13. Arnhem 25 5 8 12 29:45 23
14. Volendam 24 6 5 13 28:53 23
15. Emmen 25 4 9 12 23:43 21
16. Excelsior Rotterdam 25 6 2 17 21:60 20
17. Groningen 25 4 5 16 25:50 17
18. Leeuwarden 24 4 4 16 17:40 16
