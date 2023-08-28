CHALLENGE STAR | Sportdimontagna.com

The Challenge Stellina was born in memory of the partisan battle of the Grange Sevine of 26 August 1944, at the end of which the partisans led by commander Aldo Laghi, alias Giulio Bolaffi, had the better of the Nazi Germans. Hence the idea, right from the first editions, to combine the event with a Trophy in which the athletes of the Nations who faced each other in battle on those paths could instead compete under the banner of the noble values ​​of sport. This year the national teams present will be, alongside Italy, France, Great Britain, Canada (new this year), Slovenia, USA and San Marino. But other countries whose athletes will be competing individually will also be represented: Austria, Kenya, Slovakia and even South Africa.

The charm of the Stellina is undisputed and this is the reason why the event can once again count on protagonists of great international caliber. Above all, the women’s race presents the athlete who is now considered an icon of world mountain running: we are talking about the Austrian Andrea Mayr, also pay attention to Joyce Muthoni Njeru and Lucy Wambui Murigi. Also competing were Kisang Philaries, Christel Dewalle, Grayson Murphy, Anna Gibson, Karley Rempel, Chiara Guiducci and Valentina Venerucci. The Slovak Silvia Schwaiger should also be followed.

As for the blues, Camilla Magliano (Dinamo Team) returns to the Star who won here in 2017 and was fifth last year. The Piedmontese is currently 10th in the Valsir Mountain Running Cup standings, ahead of the Italians. A decidedly low average age for the Italian team, which sees the debut in the absolute blue jersey for the Valle d’Aosta Axelle Vicari (CUS Pro Patria Milano) after the international medals in the junior category last year (individual bronze at the World Championships, while at the Europeans was silver in the uphill test and bronze in the uphill and downhill one). Another very young Alessia Scaini (Atl. Saluzzo) is back in blue, and with her another Piedmontese, Maddalena Somà (Atl. Roata Chiusani), born in 2001, 15th in the World Cup standings and second blue after Magliano .

In the men’s spotlight on the reigning European champion, the French Sylvain Cachardreduced from a great performance at Sierre-Zinal where he finished fourth and first of the Europeans behind the Kenyan trio, is given in excellent condition. Leafing through the starters list, a mandatory mention for Alex Baldaccini, Henry Aimonod (2021), Andrea Rostan (Atl. Saluzzo), Hannes Perkmann (Atl. Valli Bergamasche Leffe), Luciano Rota (La Recastello Radici Group).

To keep an eye on the English Jacob Adkin, brother of Scout Adkin, and who boasts a European title in his palmares in 2019. As well as Joe Steward, Timotej Bečan, Matteo Eydallin (Atl. Susa Adriano Aschieris).

The Challenge Stellina 2023 will already begin on Friday 25 August with the presentation of the blue team at 21.00 in Venaus. On Saturday 26 August in Susa, in Piazza del Sole, there will instead be the official presentation of all the national teams, preceded by an event dedicated to the very young: “Sprint in the Square: in the footsteps of the Olympic champion Livio Berruti”, a 30-metre sprint with electric timing in collaboration with the technical sponsor ASICS, which will be followed by a musical intervention by the students of the Somis musical institute in Susa. Sunday 27 August the races with departure from the Arch of Augustus of Susa (Mompantero / hamlet of Chiamberlando for the junior categories) and arrival in Costa Rossa after about 14.3km and a positive difference in height of 1630 metres. On high ground the awards and the partisan ceremony in memory of the Battle of the Grange Sevine with the Holy Mass. So the program developed by the organizers of Athletics Susa Adriano Aschieris with the President of the Organizing Committee Livio Berruti and the Vice-President Maurizio Damilano: two Olympic champions and friends of the Bolaffi family who have always supported and promoted the Challenge Stellina.