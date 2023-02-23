news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 22 – “Tonight’s victory is a slight advantage that we will try to exploit in the second leg. We met an expert and physical team, it was a good victory. The team must be applauded, it is a victory deserved but it’s only the first round, it’s not over here because the return will be a tough challenge”. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi said so during the press conference after the victory against Porto. “Dzeko’s reaction to the substitution? I too got angry when I left the pitch, it was enough for me to see how Lukaku’s goal went off. These things happen, Dzeko has done a lot for Inter in these 18 months”.



More on the match: “we played an excellent match against a physical and technical opponent, we regretted the first half because we had several chances, then the substitutions helped us and we are satisfied because we played a great match”. (HANDLE).

