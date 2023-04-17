Champions: Kjaer, we play football for these emotions – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MILAN, 17 APR – The words of Simon Kjaer, one of the most experienced at the level of international competitions, serve to load the young players into the Milan squad. On the eve of the match against Napoli he explains: “To my mates I tell we know when we will be able to experience other evenings like this. They are moments that remain for a lifetime, for better or for worse. The other night at San Siro I had one of the best experiences of my career. But it is for these emotions that we play football Three years ago, at the beginning of our journey, if they had told us that we would get this far, we would have signed it”. (HANDLE).

