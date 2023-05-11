Champions League: AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan – two dream goals in derby – SOCCER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The Milan derby has a clear winner.
Inter deservedly beat Milan 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.
The duel between the city rivals is back after 20 years as a semi-final in the premier class. In 2003 AC even won the title. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi (47) before the game: “This is not a derby, this is THE derby.”
After 90 minutes played, it’s now – Inter advantage!
Before the game: laser show and giga atmosphere! This game electrifies all of Italy.
Three ex-Bundesliga stars decide the derby!
► 8. Minute: Calhanoglu (including HSV and Leverkusen) takes an Inter corner into the penalty area. There Dzeko volleyed the ball in wonderfully – 1:0.
AC is al dente.
174 seconds later it rattles again.
► 11. Minute: Inter comes in with Dimarco from the left. The Italian plays the ball in the middle, where Mkhitaryan puts the ball in front of himself again and then shoots – 2:0. Another hit worth seeing.
Milan soft boiled!
Dzeko played for Wolfsburg from 2007 to 2011 and even became champion in 2009. Mkhitaryan played for BVB (2013 – 2016).
Now they are shooting Inter towards the Champions League final.