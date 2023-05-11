Champions League: AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan – two dream goals in derby – SOCCER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

05/10/2023 – 11:02 p.m



The Milan derby has a clear winner.

Inter deservedly beat Milan 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

The duel between the city rivals is back after 20 years as a semi-final in the premier class. In 2003 AC even won the title. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi (47) before the game: “This is not a derby, this is THE derby.”

After 90 minutes played, it’s now – Inter advantage!

Before the game: laser show and giga atmosphere! This game electrifies all of Italy.

Three ex-Bundesliga stars decide the derby!

► 8. Minute: Calhanoglu (including HSV and Leverkusen) takes an Inter corner into the penalty area. There Dzeko volleyed the ball in wonderfully – 1:0.

AC is al dente.

174 seconds later it rattles again.

► 11. Minute: Inter comes in with Dimarco from the left. The Italian plays the ball in the middle, where Mkhitaryan puts the ball in front of himself again and then shoots – 2:0. Another hit worth seeing.

Milan soft boiled!

Dzeko played for Wolfsburg from 2007 to 2011 and even became champion in 2009. Mkhitaryan played for BVB (2013 – 2016).

Now they are shooting Inter towards the Champions League final.