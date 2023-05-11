Home » Champions League: AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan – two dream goals in derby – SOCCER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Sports

Champions League: AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan – two dream goals in derby – SOCCER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

by admin
Champions League: AC Milan 0-2 Inter Milan – two dream goals in derby – SOCCER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The Milan derby has a clear winner.

Inter deservedly beat Milan 2-0 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals.

The duel between the city rivals is back after 20 years as a semi-final in the premier class. In 2003 AC even won the title. Inter coach Simone Inzaghi (47) before the game: “This is not a derby, this is THE derby.”

After 90 minutes played, it’s now – Inter advantage!

Before the game: laser show and giga atmosphere! This game electrifies all of Italy.

Three ex-Bundesliga stars decide the derby!

8. Minute: Calhanoglu (including HSV and Leverkusen) takes an Inter corner into the penalty area. There Dzeko volleyed the ball in wonderfully – 1:0.

AC is al dente.

174 seconds later it rattles again.

11. Minute: Inter comes in with Dimarco from the left. The Italian plays the ball in the middle, where Mkhitaryan puts the ball in front of himself again and then shoots – 2:0. Another hit worth seeing.

Milan soft boiled!

00:58

Horror at 420 kilos
Weightlifters break their knees!

Source: EPF

Dzeko played for Wolfsburg from 2007 to 2011 and even became champion in 2009. Mkhitaryan played for BVB (2013 – 2016).

Now they are shooting Inter towards the Champions League final.

See also  La Liga finale: Real Madrid wins Barcelona runner-up Atletico Madrid Sevilla into the Champions League – yqqlm

You may also like

eBay Celebrates Euroderby With Special Auctions And Multi-Channel...

Guo Yu strives to defend Sudirman Cup- State...

Finale beckons: Inter lets it rip in the...

Scattered considerations after Milan-Inter (0-2) — Sportellate.it

Champions League on TV and live stream: Inter...

what they are and how to recognize them

Zhang Jingyin is a key player worthy of...

Basketball: Why Bonn can really win the Champions...

Chacho and Llull take Real to Kaunas, Partizan...

Champions League: semi-finals – Inter are enough against...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy