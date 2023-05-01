Home » Champions League: Arsenal fails with ÖFB duo in semifinals
Sports

Champions League: Arsenal fails with ÖFB duo in semifinals

by admin
Champions League: Arsenal fails with ÖFB duo in semifinals

Champions League

Arsenal failed to qualify for the Women’s Champions League final. The Londoners, with Manuela Zinsberger in goal and right-back Laura Wienroither, who was injured and eliminated, were beaten by VfL Wolfsburg 2-3 after extra time in front of a home crowd on Monday. It was 2-2 after regulation time, and the semi-final first leg in Germany also ended 2-2.

01.05.2023 21.58

Online since today, 9:58 p.m

Arsenal took the lead through striker Stine Blackstenius (11) in front of an English women’s club record crowd of 60,000 spectators. The Wolfsburg women equalized before the break through Jill Roord (41st). About a quarter of an hour after the restart, Zinsberger reached behind him a second time, VfL captain Alexandra Popp (58th) hit with a head.

Wienroither came on six minutes later, but she had to be carried off the field after less than 20 minutes with what was probably a serious injury to her left knee. Jen Beattie (75th) made it 2-2 during her brief spell.

IMAGO/Beautiful Sports/Wunderl

For Laura Wienroither, the game was over after less than 20 minutes

Pauline Bremer made the decision in the 119th minute after a mistake by Arsenal’s defence.

In the final on June 3rd in Eindhoven, two-time CL winners Wolfsburg will meet FC Barcelona. The Spaniards, who are in the final for the third time in a row, eliminated Chelsea last week.

See also  Big Bossi and Broggi of the uphill race Alle Fonti di Recoaro put everyone in line

You may also like

A penalty in regulation ensured the Bilbao footballers...

Fabio Grosso brings the Ciociari back to the...

Naples forced to postpone the party for the...

Lakers vs. Warriors: Prediction, odds, schedule and TV...

Barcelona and Wolfsburg are in the Champions League...

Summary and goals of Arsenal

Matthew Delaney, college baseball player, hit by a...

Yang Ming: The lack of the best players...

relentless against Exeter, the Rochelais will defend their...

Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Toto Wolff warning after ‘boring’...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy