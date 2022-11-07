The Juventus vice president: “Nantes have 12 points in 14 games but it doesn’t mean anything. With us many young people have found space, with the break we will also be able to recover important elements such as Pogba, Di Maria, Chiesa and Paredes “

It will be Juventus-Nantes in the play-offs to access the round of 16 of the Europa League. With the first match at the Stadium, on February 16th, and the return to transalpine soil, seven days later. The French, like Allegri’s team, are returning from a lackluster start to the season (only 2 wins and 6 draws in 14 matches), but from here to the double challenge there is a middle world championship and therefore a pause that could rebalance the values ​​of many teams. “They have 12 points in 14 games but it means nothing, because they will be played in the new year. There is enough time to prepare well. And I believe time can come in handy both for us and for them ”, commented the Juventus vice president Pavel Nedved.

Projection 2023 — Feet on the ground despite the success against Inter, in fact the first this year in a direct match: “We have faced the last few matches well and have not conceded any goals – he explains -. But we’re not doing well with injuries yet, there are too many players out. Those who took the field, however, did well ”. The many absences have opened up more spaces for young people. “It was a stretch – admits the manager -. They played an important minute, the good news is that we have found ready players who will be able to be part of Juve even with the return of important elements such as Pogba, Di Maria, Chiesa and Paredes. The stop for us could be blessed and not cursed ”. See also La Liga information: Atletico Seville qualified for the Champions League, Levante Alaves relegated – yqqlm

Next gen — The advent of young people was a way to turn the spotlight on the work done by the club at the youth level, and above all on the fruits of the second team that plays in Serie C. “The compliment goes to all those involved in the youth sector. Cherubini and his group have been very good at investing in young people in recent years, both in Italians and in foreigners. From the class of 2000 onwards, in my opinion, something important is being born for our club, also thanks to Next Gen, which allows us to take a shorter step from the youth sector to the first team. That’s why our boys arrive ready ”.

Kostic factor — In their assault on the Europa League, Juve will be able to rely on the experience of Filip Kostic, who won the competition with Eintracht Frankfurt last year. “We knew we were getting a solid player, with the right age, and what he could give us – Nedved’s comment -. Initially he found some difficulties, not only for the form but I think for a different type of championship: in my opinion, from a tactical point of view, Italian football is more difficult than German football. But now he has found an ideal role for him ”.

Who Nantes — In Nyon, at the end of the draws, the official voice of Nantes is instead entrusted to the CEO Franck Kita: “We are playing against a great team. It will be very difficult but we have enthusiasm, the boys will play every game as if it were the last. We have a team ready to give everything to have no regrets ”. See also Champions League: Ajax fan stabbed in Naples

