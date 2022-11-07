The president of the Emilia Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, signed, as extraordinary government commissioner, the decree authorizing the regasification plant off the Ravenna coast, which according to estimates will be able to produce an annual flow of at least 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas. equivalent to about one sixth of the quantity imported from Russia today.

The process for carrying out the work was thus completed, which will fully comply with the conditions and prescriptions defined by the Services Conference, to protect the environment and safety. Now Snam will proceed with the award of the works for the construction of the infrastructure within the established time frame. The investment is around 1 billion euros. Public environmental mitigation works planned.

Bonaccini’s signature fully respects the established time schedule: it falls within the 120 days allocated by the Government for the conclusion of the procedure. The decree acknowledges the conditions and prescriptions defined by the Conference of services, for the protection of the environment and safety, and indicated by the competent bodies (including Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research – Ispra, Higher Institute of Health – Iss, Arpae, Fire Brigade, Port Authority, Management Body for Parks and Biodiversity – Po Delta). “Despite the tight deadlines indicated by the Government, together with the territory and all the bodies involved, we carried out a meticulous analysis of the project, identifying all the interventions necessary to guarantee safety, respect for the environment and safeguard the ecosystem, sea ​​and land, in addition to the necessary mitigations “, Bonaccini said, and underlined that” a green light shared by the social partners and the local community, by the entire energy district of Ravenna, a national excellence, has been reached “. The regasification plant, he added, is “a work at the service of the whole country, which we intend to do together with the largest wind farm and photovoltaic plant in Italy and among the largest in Europe, always off Ravenna, because the future, closed the ecological transition phase is in renewable energies ». “Ravenna, the Italian energy capital, has done and will do its part by making its know-how available and demonstrating a great sense of responsibility to support families and businesses in a time of such a serious energy crisis”, commented the mayor of the city, Michele De Pascale, who said he now expects “the same speed on the project of the offshore wind farm, on which we hope an equally strong involvement of the Region”.