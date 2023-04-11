After a dream goal by Rodri (27th), Dayot Upamecano initiated the 0:2 by Bernardo Silva (70th) with a bad mistake. Scorer Erling Haaland, who had already prepared the second goal, finally made the final score himself (76th). After the quarter-finals in the DFB Cup against Freiburg last week, Bayern are threatened with the bursting of another title dream.

In wind and rain, the new Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel, who had done without captain Thomas Müller in the starting eleven, fired his team at the City of Manchester Stadium with gestures and calls from the line just as emotionally as former Munich coach Josep Guardiola the “citizens”. His star selection impressively underlined why Man City are the big favorites to win the title.

Bayern have Haaland under control for the time being

And on the slippery lawn, the Munich team tried to get through the massive start-up phase in Manchester. And there were initially some indications that Tuchel had adjusted his team well to the dreaded Guardiola team, which has scored eight wins with 31:3 goals in the past eight competitive games – including the 7-0 in the round of 16 second leg at home against RB Leipzig with the five pack from Haaland.

According to sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, Bayern “didn’t have the wherewithal” for the Norwegian about a year ago. They had him relatively under control now. Half a chance in the fifth minute, a pass from Bayern keeper Yann Sommer in front of Haaland at the last moment and another shot by the 22-year-old, which the Swiss easily parried – that’s it from Haaland.

Dream goal by Rodri

The initial pressure from the English champions was somewhat slowed down, the Bavarians offered the hosts little space and tried to keep the ball. Despite Man City’s huge potential, an artful shot was needed. Seconds earlier, Jamal Musiala had the Bayern lead on the heels, but his shot from around 12 meters out was blocked. On the other side, Musiala was too easily tricked, and Rodri took the measure from almost 20 meters and curled the ball into the left corner of the cross, which is well worth seeing.

AP/Cal Sport Media/Gary Oakley



A second goal was prevented by Sommer, who brilliantly parried a shot from Ilkay Gündogan with a foot reflex (34′). The Bavarians continued to hold back, but lacked the power. It became dangerous up front when ex-City pro Leroy Sane was involved, like a long-range shot in injury time in the first half.

Opportunities on both sides

Sane scored the first shot on goal with a flutter ball seconds after the change of sides and initiated turbulent minutes. First with another Sane chance, but again Ederson parried. After a misunderstanding between Sommer and Upamecano, there was a lot going on in the Bayern penalty area, and it was only with a lot of effort and luck that Bayern prevented a goal from Haaland.

Champions League Finalphase

After that, Sommer once again had to use all his skills against a City team repeatedly driven by Kevin De Bruyne – but the Belgian had to go out a good 20 minutes before the end.

Upamecano-Patzer makes Bavaria stagger

A serious mistake by Upamecano finally staggered Bayern. The ex-Salzburg player lost the ball to Jack Grealish when trying to play out. He then ended up with Haaland, who unselfishly crossed to the middle, where Bernardo Silva headed in heavily.

Six minutes later, the assistant then rose to scorer. After preparatory work by John Stones, the Norwegian hit the corner from close range. Haaland was also successful in his second game after recovering from a groin injury.

Despite the three goals conceded, Sommer was still the best Bayern player, he prevented even worse from a Rodri header (87th). Munich still have to hope for a football miracle in order not to have to finally check off the next title chance in the coming week in the young era of Tuchel.