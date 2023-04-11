news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FOGGIA, APRIL 11 – A nurse from the ASL of Foggia who tried to bring nine mobile phones (including handsets and smartphones), two SIM cards and almost 200 grams of hashish into the prison was arrested on Easter Monday by the police prison. The woman was blocked at the prison entrance by the prison police. According to the unions, drugs and telephones were intended for a San Severo prisoner.



The ASL of Foggia suspended the woman from service and started the procedures for her dismissal. (HANDLE).

