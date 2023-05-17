Champions League Odds: Inter Milan gets tickets and is still second Manchester City leads Real Madrid by a large margin – yqqlm

Original title: Champions League odds: Inter Milan gets the ticket and is still second, Manchester City leads Real Madrid by a large margin

On May 17th, Beijing time, Inter Milan scored 3-0 to Milan and entered the Champions League final after 13 years. After the game, various European organizations updated their odds of winning the Champions League this season.

Inter Milan has already got a ticket to Istanbul, but they are still not the most favored one in the odds list, but only ranked second.

Interestingly, in another match, Manchester City and Real Madrid had a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu in the first round. Since the Champions League canceled the away goal system, theoretically the two sides should be at the same starting line. But Manchester City ranked first with 1.66 odds, and Real Madrid ranked third with 5.50.

Manchester City 1.66

Inter Milan 3.50

Real Madrid 5.50

